Huawei Watch 2 Classic Review: versatility meets Android Wear

Android Wear continues to be a very interesting breed of smartwatches. Some companies choose to go fancy, and others choose to go sport. It’s really very hard to find one watch that fits both criteria, something kind of odd considering that the most popular smartwatch in the world is designed to be both. The Huawei Watch 2 disappointed some for being mostly a sport watch given the elegance of its predecessor. People were actually still looking forward to the Classic variant to solve that need.

The Huawei Watch 2 Classic has been on my wrist for the last month of testing, and as it turns out, this is definitely a more elegant variant than its sibling, but it’s not what I’d call a successor to the original Huawei Watch. It turns out that this watch is more than that.

Watch our full video to learn more.