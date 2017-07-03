BLU Life One X (2016) updated to Android… Marshmallow
We reviewed the BLU Life One back when it came around in the spring of 2015. It was not the most enjoyable experience, but we were hopeful for an Android Marshmallow update in July to liven things up. That never happened.
So it should come as no surprise that the BLU Life One X (2016) from December 2015 is just now making the move from its launch platform of Android 5.1 Lollipop to Marshmallow. This is coming from the company that outsourced its firmware and software updates to a Chinese firm that received bins of data from whatever you did on the phone.
That’s fun.
Well, anyways, in the frame of late 2015, the Life One X held up in hardware and still arguably does, though rot gets in easy on a budget phone. If you want to update your device, plug it in, go to the “About device” item in your settings menu and then “Wireless update”. The update comes in at a hefty 1.33GB, so make sure you have enough room in that 16GB disk.
Enjoy your summer of 2017!