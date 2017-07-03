Best Buy’s smartphone deals are often convoluted and confusing, with prices that vary greatly from store to store and even webpage to webpage. Or rather web section to web section, as Sprint’s iPhone 7 is currently listed with a $218 discount in one place and at $250 off as far as the actual shopping portal is concerned.

That’s probably due to the fact that new and existing Sprint customers get different kinds of markdowns, starting at $218. Either way, you’re looking at paying much less than the $650 MSRP in total, with monthly fees of $21.66, $17.49 or $16.66.

The iPhone 7 Plus is itself available at between $250 and $350 off its usual price in a 32GB configuration for Sprint, and then there’s the “Now Network’s” iPhone SE.

We know the 4-incher isn’t exactly the most desirable iDevice around, but you’ll likely agree it’s still worth a little more than $59.76 with 24-month installments. That’s $2.49 every 30 days, down from $16.67, and believe it or not, Best Buy also throws in a $75 e-gift card and free 2-day shipping.

Basically, after you use the online coupon on… anything BB sells, it’s like the retailer paid you to get the 16GB iPhone SE off its hands. Oh, and the 64GB version, also with Sprint installments, is $4.99 a month instead of $18.75, amounting to $120 or so, the same $75 e-gift card included. Unbelievable!