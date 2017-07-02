Geekbench and TENAA line up some vivo X9s specs
Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (8x1.84-1.95GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU
[Rumored]
vivo x9s: 5.5 inches
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)
vivo x9s Plus: 5.85 inches
1080 x 1920 (~377 ppi)
[Rumored]
4GB RAM
[Rumored]
64GB
[Rumored]
Rear: 16MP
Front: 20MP + 5MP dual-camera system
[Rumored]
X9s Plus: 3,920mAh
[Rumored]
July 6th, 2017
x9s Plus: 183 grams
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
[Rumored]
The vivo X9s and X9s Plus are set to launch this week with bolder cameras and new silicon, but we didn’t have the details set out for us at MWC Shanghai.
For a time, the TENAA regulatory agency posted a product listing for what’s believed to be the X9s Plus before it was hidden for secrecy. We obtained our figures from that data bin (including the word that it would feature a dual-camera selfie setup) through GSMArena. At the same time, GFXBench notes a smaller display 5.5-inch display while Geekbench has identified the vivo X9s (TD1608) running with a Snapdragon 660. It registered a single-core score of 1,616 and a multi-core figure of 5,821.
The specs above represent a composite of that rumored information and should be taken lightly until they are confirmed on July 6.