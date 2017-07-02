OnePlus 5 India offer features misleading marketing

India’s SBI is offering Rs. 1,500 cashback if you use one of its debit or credit cards to purchase a OnePlus 5 through today. Thing is, OnePlus decided to help itself to a little bit extra marketing that may backfire on them.

The company posted a tweet proclaiming the OnePlus 5 to be the best-grossing phone in it launch week on Amazon India.

The #OnePlus5 is now the highest grossing phone in the launch week on @amazonIN! A huge thanks to our community who made this feat possible pic.twitter.com/IodKYsFBpy — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 29, 2017

Through SMS notification, though, the message was shortened to “Thanks for making OnePlus 5 the highest grossing phone ever!”

Android Central also reports that an earlier television ad featuring top star Amitabh Bachchan had to be pulled off the air for ripping off the format of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” — a “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” equivalent — that’s owned by Sony. The media conglomerate successfully persuaded the Delhi High Court to put an injunction on the ad.