Jolla pushing Sailfish OS development on Sony Xperia X

Finnish software firm Jolla has been working in some depth of obscurity recently. One moment, it’s put a cork on hardware development, the next, the Kremlin starts thinking about adopting its Sailfish OS to boot out Microsoft and Android.

Now, the company is working on pushing its software out through the Sony Open Devices Program. Jolla publicized its new efforts at MWC 2017 and is now working on preparing its community beta group for tests of Sailfish OS 2.1.2 through single-SIM Sony Xperia X devices.

Eventually, Jolla wants to be able to sell Sailfish as a ROM for more Sony devices to users who so wish to play with the OS. Those who were affected by the Jolla Tablet crowdfunding debacle could perhaps get this ROM for free as means for compensation.