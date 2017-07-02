Android

Galaxy Note 7 FE pre-orders readied in Korea for a July 7 launch

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung is promoting the “eco-friendly” aspect of its new smartphone, the Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition, in Korea.

The Note 7FE comes from the salvage of the original Galaxy Note 7 release last year, recalled due to concerns over exploding batteries.  The company has since gone on a public apology tour and disclosing parts of their component safety testing process.

The specific idea for refurbishing the well-over 2 million unsold units was initially floated for emerging markets like Vietnam and India. The thought of launching the phone in the latter country was quashed as well as selling the phone in the United States.

But South Korea would seem to be receptive and still trusting of the dominant Samsung brand to make this a great early-summer sales opportunity.

The phone features a revised silkscreen brand at the rear, the latest software as found on the Galaxy S8, the S Pen that’s exclusive and characteristic to all Note series phones and, most importantly, a smaller 3,200mAh battery that would fit into design restrictions that the original 3,500mAh cell may not have.

Only 400,000 units will be available in the market with trims of gold, blue, silver and black. Local operators have yet to launch pre-orders, but they supposedly will in time for shipments starting July 7 with a price of ₩696,000 ($608).

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
0%
Want It
33%
Had It
0%
Hated It
33%
Via
Android Police
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
colors, Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy Note 7 FE, Korea, News, Pre-Orders, sales, Samsung
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.