Samsung is promoting the “eco-friendly” aspect of its new smartphone, the Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition, in Korea.

The Note 7FE comes from the salvage of the original Galaxy Note 7 release last year, recalled due to concerns over exploding batteries. The company has since gone on a public apology tour and disclosing parts of their component safety testing process.

The specific idea for refurbishing the well-over 2 million unsold units was initially floated for emerging markets like Vietnam and India. The thought of launching the phone in the latter country was quashed as well as selling the phone in the United States.

But South Korea would seem to be receptive and still trusting of the dominant Samsung brand to make this a great early-summer sales opportunity.

The phone features a revised silkscreen brand at the rear, the latest software as found on the Galaxy S8, the S Pen that’s exclusive and characteristic to all Note series phones and, most importantly, a smaller 3,200mAh battery that would fit into design restrictions that the original 3,500mAh cell may not have.

Only 400,000 units will be available in the market with trims of gold, blue, silver and black. Local operators have yet to launch pre-orders, but they supposedly will in time for shipments starting July 7 with a price of ₩696,000 ($608).