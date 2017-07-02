iOS

“Find Wi-Fi” on Facebook goes global

Everyone can use a little Wi-Fi hotspot once in a while — especially after you’ve been deprioritized off the cellular network for blowing your cap. Facebook has been helping select countries look for those places with its “Find Wi-Fi” feature.

The company has just announced that the feature is now rolling out globally. “Find Wi-Fi” can be found with the “more” tab of the app’s News Feed view on both iOS and Android. Businesses will need to register with Facebook on their availability of connections. You can look them up through list or map modes with different sorting methods.

Because dead spots don’t just hit the Himalayas or Siberia.

