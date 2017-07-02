ASUS ZenWatch Android Wear 2.0 updates missing in action
Android Wear 2.0 updates for the ASUS ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 have yet to arrive. The company originally targeted both software packages to go out in “early Q2.”
Hey Joel — the Android Wear 2.0 roll-out start date was last week, however, AW 2.0 will not come to the ZW 2/3 till early Q2.
— ASUS North America (@ASUSUSA) February 23, 2017
Obviously, those goals haven’t been met. So, where to next? Android Police is reporting that ASUS Germany now has pins on July for the ZenWatch 2 and August for the ZenWatch 3.
Für die ZW2 wird es eigene Updates geben – ZW2 WI501Q wird voraussichtlich im Juli kommen, ZW2 WI502Q voraussichtlich im August.
— ASUS Deutschland (@asusde) June 19, 2017
For a short time, ASUS USA also had a tweet out that the ZenWatch 3 could be up “in the coming weeks if everything goes smoothly.” The message’s been removed, so we can’t be sure now if there’s truth to the word.
And to think that this whole process was envisioned to be finished by June.