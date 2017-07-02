Android

ASUS ZenWatch Android Wear 2.0 updates missing in action

Contents
Android Wear 2.0 updates for the ASUS ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 have yet to arrive. The company originally targeted both software packages to go out in “early Q2.”

Obviously, those goals haven’t been met. So, where to next? Android Police is reporting that ASUS Germany now has pins on July for the ZenWatch 2 and August for the ZenWatch 3.

For a short time, ASUS USA also had a tweet out that the ZenWatch 3 could be up “in the coming weeks if everything goes smoothly.” The message’s been removed, so we can’t be sure now if there’s truth to the word.

And to think that this whole process was envisioned to be finished by June.

Posted In
Android, Wearables
