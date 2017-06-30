Content Warning: This article contains vulgar language and racially sensitive references.

Jay-Z’s new album, “4:44” is now available to most Tidal subscribers and to Sprint customers, his first in four years. Many critics have framed this release as an apology from the hip hop artist to his wife, Beyoncé, for his affairs and lack of support. But there’s at least one other person that Shawn Carter called out that we’ll take interest in.

In track 3, “Smile,” Jay-Z goes through several stories of adversity and methods of finding positivity in them. Verse 3 in particular brings his story into view and then drops this sequence which we will disclose, courtesy of Genius.

Oh yeah, I was born with a pair

Playin’ for high stakes

Norman Cake, he looked up and out of the Lear

How niggas can’t relate?

Fuck a slice of the apple pie, want my own cake

Chargin’ my own fate

Respect Jimmy Iovine

But he gotta respect the Elohim as a whole new regime

And niggas playin’ for power, huh

So our music is ours

Niggas only own houses

Ours was, “Fuck you, pay me”

Now it’s, “Fuck payin’ me, I pay you

Put the rest away for Blue”

That blood money, I giggle at it

Can’t even support my misses’ habit

Interscope Records founder Jimmy Iovine is working at Apple in support of Apple Music. While Jay-Z might not have problems with a music industry legend, he does have problems with how Infinity Loop wanted to slice into his business.

The company was supposedly in talks to buy out the Carter-owned TIDAL streaming service before a potential deal broke down. Sprint, instead, infused $200 million in equity for a one-third share of the company. Its customers have gotten favors like free six-month trials and this exclusive streaming right lasting also for six months.

TIDAL subscribers who signed up today and afterwards will not have access to the album, partly to prevent anyone fair weather members from popping up just for “4:44”. iHeartRadio, however, is spinning the album in full to over 160 of its pop, rhythm and urban format stations through until 12:01am July 1.