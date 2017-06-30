Europe’s biggest tech show (even bigger than Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, apparently) is fast approaching, and while Samsung reportedly plans to go to New York instead of Berlin for yet another glamorous Note unpacking, there’s still plenty of action we expect to go down at this year’s IFA.

LG is for the first time tipped to unveil a V-series flagship phone at the Internationale Funkausstellung in the capital city of Germany, and despite an ever-shrinking product portfolio, Sony seems to value tradition.

After the IFA 2016 announcements of the Xperia XZ and X Compact, preceded by the IFA 2015 debut of the Xperia Z5 family and the IFA 2014 Z3, Z3 Compact and Z3 Tablet Compact introductions, the Japanese tech giant has just slated a pre-IFA 2017 August 31 event.

The mysterious press conference will officially begin at 1 pm CEST, i.e. 7 am EDT or 4 am PDT, likely bringing to light one or two new high-end Xperia handsets, but almost surely no X Compact sequel.

As far as the expected XZ and XZ Premium follow-ups go, we don’t have names or a lot of concrete proof about key specifications. Just an educated 2:1 “Full Active” LCD screen with minimal bezel guess, and some preliminary pre-release testing info including 1080p display resolution and Android 8.0 software. Maybe a face scanner too.