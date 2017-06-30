Project Fi’s budget device will be Moto X4

Google’s MVNO, Project Fi, will adopt the Moto X4 as a more affordable smartphone option to customers starting in the fourth quarter, VentureBeat reports.

The network, which operates on a mix of Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular towers in the United States, currently requires first-party optimized devices, like its Pixel and Pixel XL phones, for customers to activate service on the network. Those two phones are the only ones on offer direct from Project Fi right now, with the “cost of entry” starting at $649.

Evan Blass reports that the Moto X4 may help fill in a niche demand where people have been asking for a more affordable, compatible device for Fi service. The Lenovo-made phone, which has yet to be revealed, is said to feature a dual-camera system, water resistance and a Snapdragon 660 with otherwise top-tier specs.

Project Fi’s carriage of the device seems to be dependent on the launch of the device itself, which, as stated, is slated to be in the fourth quarter. Perhaps looking up a third-party seller for a Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P may be in order if you need a phone in the meantime.