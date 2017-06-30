The OnePlus 5 is the newest, sharpest and slinkiest Android device out there getting all of the attention. All. Of. It. It’s really not fair to phones like the BlackBerry KEYone or the Alcatel Idol 5s that have recently made their debuts.

It’s mostly not fair to the write-off of 2017, known as the LG G6. It’s good. Okay. Not bad. It’s got that Snapdragon 821, though, and that’s where people start pointing fingers and complaining. And then the rest of it seems more like a Galaxy S8 copy than anything, even though the G6 was released weeks ahead of that phone.

Let’s pair the OnePlus 5 and LG G6 up in a comparison and see if power for pennies will win the day or refined elegance can snatch a victory out of the jaws of defeat. Juan Carlos Bagnell has our comparison.