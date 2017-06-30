Android

OnePlus 5 vs LG G6: How much do price cuts matter? (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

The OnePlus 5 is the newest, sharpest and slinkiest Android device out there getting all of the attention. All. Of. It. It’s really not fair to phones like the BlackBerry KEYone or the Alcatel Idol 5s that have recently made their debuts.

It’s mostly not fair to the write-off of 2017, known as the LG G6. It’s good. Okay. Not bad. It’s got that Snapdragon 821, though, and that’s where people start pointing fingers and complaining. And then the rest of it seems more like a Galaxy S8 copy than anything, even though the G6 was released weeks ahead of that phone.

Let’s pair the OnePlus 5 and LG G6 up in a comparison and see if power for pennies will win the day or refined elegance can snatch a victory out of the jaws of defeat. Juan Carlos Bagnell has our comparison.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Comparison, G6, LG, OnePlus, OnePlus 5, Video
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.