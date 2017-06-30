After first tackling complaints of erratic OnePlus 5 display behavior when slowly scrolling content up and down in a standard, nondescript way, promising they would look into the “jelly effect” issue, the increasingly divisive phone’s manufacturers have concluded it’s all “natural.”

Well, that was quick. And this slightly more detailed press statement is guaranteed to make the blood of many OP5 users boil. Apparently, only a “small number” of early adopters have sent the Chinese company “feedback” about noticing a “subtle visual effect when scrolling”, which is totally normal… somehow.

“There’s no variance in screens between devices”, according to OnePlus, which ironically, could be interpreted as confirmation of the bug’s much wider spread than initially believed. Also, the OnePlus 5 “uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display.”

No words on software, as we all hoped another maintenance update would be delivered sooner or later to iron out additional kinks. That doesn’t seem to be the case, and while the word “feature” didn’t came up, it’s the first thing on our mind now. Not a bug, a feature. Yeah, tell that to the dozens and dozens of folks on Reddit and other online message boards who say they’re ready to ask for their money back.

If you’re still having trouble understanding the weird scrolling phenomenon OnePlus is deeming natural, check out this short demo here and that YouTube video embedded above. Notice how the text “subtly” expands and contracts in up-down navigation? Now try constantly looking at that without getting a headache. But hey, as long as it sells, being named the “highest grossing phone in the launch week” on Amazon.in, it can’t be that bad.