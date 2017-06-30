LG G6 mini may be known as “Q6” with extra-wide screen

The LG G6 may be a reasonable size, but it still remains out of grasp for many people who don’t want to deal with that tall of an interface.

For a couple of years, we’ve seen the slack in “mini” or “plus” variants (barring the Galaxy S8+ as a main model release) take hold from manufacturers, but this year has been the chaebol’s to seize with an LG G6+. And that family is about to get bigger.

TechnoBuffalo reports that a “mini” variant of the G6 will come out with a 5.4-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio — though unlike the G6 with an 83 percent screen-to-face ratio, we only have an 80 percent ratio on this device.

A follow-up report from famed leaker Evan Blass came out through a tweet.

This will be known as the LG Q6 (recently hit FCC under model number M700) — also 18.5:9, but with a single 13MP camera & 3GB RAM. https://t.co/JdSJi8e4wL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2017

The mentioned 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which would mimic the latest Samsung flagships, was a typo.

A search of the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology archives traces back multiple variants, signified with one- or two-letter suffixes capping the M700 model name. They include “F,” “H,” “N,” and “V” and “TV.” “F” usually is applied to an unlocked model, so we may have up to four unique carrier models to deal with.

Then again, would it be a Q6 if it went by a different name? There’s not much else that was revealed, so we’ll have to bite our nails.