In case you still haven’t got the memo on why this year’s new iPhone is so special, potentially groundbreaking and crazy anticipated, let’s take a quick trip down memory lane.

June 29, 2007. Nearly six months after a Macworld Conference & Expo initial announcement in San Francisco that would seem terribly modest these days, Apple’s first ever smartphone was commercially launched stateside… as a Cingular Wireless exclusive.

Wait, what? Yup, you probably don’t remember this, but until Verizon finally joined the US carrier-supporting party in 2011 to sell the 4S, AT&T, known back in the day as Cingular, held a now mind-boggling monopoly on increasingly popular iPhones.

Speaking of popularity, it took a while for these iOS-powered bad boys to become the best-selling mobile device family in the world, though the original iPhone still swiftly caught on… for a market rookie, reaching a million unit sales in 74 days, and totaling 6 mil by the end of its run.

Then came the iPhone 3G with, well, 3G technology, GPS and the July 2008-opened App Store, followed by a 32GB 3GS in 2009, Retina Display-sporting iPhone 4 the next year, and in 2011, the first Siri-supporting handset.

The rest is likely significantly fresher in the minds of hardcore iFans, but also haters, Android devotees and just mobile tech lovers in general, all of which should agree this has been an entertaining, exciting, innovation-packed decade. A lot of things we tend to take for granted wouldn’t be possible without iPhones and their influence on so many aspects of the industry, companies and people.

