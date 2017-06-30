Android One in Japan gets pricey with Sharp X1
Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
Octa-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.1GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 505 GPU
5.3 inches IGZO LCD
1080 x 1920 (~416 ppi)
3GB RAM
32GB storage + microSD expansion by up to 256GB
Rear: 16.4MP
Front: 8MP
3,900mAh
June 30th, 2017
169 grams
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
If you want an affordable phone with software and updates direct from Google, the Android One program is where you’ll find it.
Of course, the “affordable” aspect came as a by-product of this effort mostly being targeted at emerging markets. Japan is not one of those and yet, it happened to be following the same trend lines more or less with its Android One devices. That is, until now.
Meet the Sharp X1. It’s a simple and sleek design with what’s touted as a “4-day battery” with moderate use. It has all the standard features you’d find in a robust smartphone these days, including a fingerprint sensor, digital TV and FeliCa (this is Japan, after all) and ingress protection of IP6X / IPX5 / IPX8 levels.
This no-frills phone comes in white, green and black finishes and runs for ¥70,524 or $628 exclusively at Y!Mobile — it’s intended to be subsidized through a contract service plan.