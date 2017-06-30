Android

Android One in Japan gets pricey with Sharp X1

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
Octa-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.1GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 505 GPU

Screen Size

5.3 inches IGZO LCD
1080 x 1920 (~416 ppi)

Memory

3GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage + microSD expansion by up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 16.4MP
Front: 8MP

Battery

3,900mAh

Release Date

June 30th, 2017

Weight

169 grams

Operating System

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

If you want an affordable phone with software and updates direct from Google, the Android One program is where you’ll find it.

Of course, the “affordable” aspect came as a by-product of this effort mostly being targeted at emerging markets. Japan is not one of those and yet, it happened to be following the same trend lines more or less with its Android One devices. That is, until now.

Meet the Sharp X1. It’s a simple and sleek design with what’s touted as a “4-day battery” with moderate use. It has all the standard features you’d find in a robust smartphone these days, including a fingerprint sensor, digital TV and FeliCa (this is Japan, after all) and ingress protection of IP6X / IPX5 / IPX8 levels.

This no-frills phone comes in white, green and black finishes and runs for ¥70,524 or $628 exclusively at Y!Mobile — it’s intended to be subsidized through a contract service plan.

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.