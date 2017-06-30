Voice assistant services have not been able to permeate the Chinese market as well as they have in — of course — the United States. Besides the prime market focus, Samsung has been having the worst of times trying to get its Bixby assistant to speak Chinese properly. And if you’re going to have conversational UI for audio-based information products, you can’t get away with dropping your tones.

It may take domestic players to bring the smart speaker into prominence in China. e-marketplace JD.com and online search company Baidu each have a speaker.

But The Information reports that Alibaba may come in as the biggest fish in the pond. The tech conglomerate led by Jack Ma will announce its speaker next week at a launch event. It may feature the same e-commerce abilities that the Amazon Echo has, using customers’ voices to order things off of Alibaba’s shopping sites.

As it serves many hundreds of millions of customers through enterprise servers as well as other non-shopping services, too, Alibaba has a treasure trove of data to utilize for its efforts. It already does targeted advertising and product suggestions in search results.

But Chinese ground is still tender in this consumer AI field and Amazon, Apple, or even Google may be able to swoop in sooner or later if their speakers start supporting the language.