Xfinity Mobile gets its first exclusive device, the LG X charge

It’s about time we checked up on the newest X-series device from LG that recently got FCC papers. It’s also about time we looked at Comcast’s MVNO service, XFINITY Mobile.

The LG X charge will go on sale on the service and at XFINITY stores starting June 30. The device features a large 4,500mAh battery and a large 720p display — it’s what’s being touted as a great multimedia option for those on a budget.

XFINITY Mobile, which is now operating for XFINITY internet customers, is concurrently offering a discounted rate of $45 per line of unlimited data service for all who sign up through July 31 — the regular rate is $65 per line for up to five lines and goes alongside a “By the Gig” option for $12 per gigabyte.

Comcast puts priority on its network of Wi-Fi hotspots, now over 17 million in number, and relies on Verizon’s network as a backup. First accounts opened up just over a week ago.