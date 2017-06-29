Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 case leaks, OnePlus 5 “jelly effect” & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the HTC U11. Then we discuss the new Sony 3D facial recognition technology that the company is teasing at MWC in Shanghai. The Samsung Galaxy S8 follows as it seems the company wants to end the lag problems once and for all. Then we talk about the OnePlus 5, this time because the whole “Jelly effect” problem is apparently being looked at. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the leaked renders from case makers.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
HTC U11 available at $599 ($50 off MSRP) again from OEM with new promo code
Sony 3D facial scanning technology on display at MWC Shanghai
Galaxy S8 lag may get fixed with TochWiz Home update
OnePlus 5 ‘jelly effect’ issue is real, annoying and under investigation
Galaxy Note 8 accessories crop up with rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual camera

