“Premium” accessories manufacturer Olixar and “leading” online retailer Mobile Fun strike again after recently helping better illustrate an increasingly plausible iPhone 8 design with almost no screen bezels, this time adding to the pile of believable Galaxy Note 8 leaks.

No doubt based on credible supply chain sources and perhaps even the same actual prototypes that inspired the first 360-degree CAD video the other day, a host of cases are born aimed at keeping “your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 fully protected.”

Of course, a large part of the S Pen-wielding flagship’s body is carefully concealed in high-res images of covers costing between $5.49 and $21.49 a pop. But the most interesting visual details are staring us in the face, lining up perfectly with the latest rumors and expectations.

Time to give up all hope of innovative under-glass fingerprint recognition, as a biometric sensor like all others joins a first-of-its-kind Samsung dual camera and the typical LED flash/heart rate monitor combo on this giant’s back.

By the way, the Note 8 is widely predicted to sport a 6.3-inch “Infinity Display” similar to the one on the GS8+, and indeed, these fresh case renders seem to corroborate an almost all-screen façade. Just don’t count on any cutouts for various sensors and a selfie shooter. And if you’re feeling a little crazy, why not pre-order an Olixar X-Duo, FlexiShield or Ultra-Thin case? It’s probably going to fit the commercial product nicely.