With no Nexus phones in its lineup, Project Fi is aching for a budget device

Google Project Fi

Google’s Project Fi has been slowly expanding its small tent to serve more customers with its unique MVNO position, binding Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular signals together to provide incomparable coverage.

That kind of network jumping requires an optimized phone and a very proprietary phone. And because it’s Google, these days, it’s the Pixel and Pixel XL. There’s support for the Nexus 5X and 6P as well as the 2014 Nexus 6, but those first two devices were still being sold at the carrier up until the Pixels’ debut.

With Pixel prices still above $649, people have been complaining that getting a new device on the network is cost-prohibitive. And Project Fi has finally responded on Twitter.

Could this be the Pixel 2B that was rumored to be made by a third party? A Google design with “one of our partners” making it as opposed to multiple partners as was the case with the Android One program? Or is it something entirely different? How much later in the year? And just how much will we pay?

