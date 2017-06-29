Picking apart leaked Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 specs

It’s not about how much “spec” goes into the specification, but about where it all comes from. And according to GizChina, Xiaomi’s Redmi Pro 2 (or at least its parts) seems to come from all over the place.

You might remember that the standout point on the Redmi Pro from last year was the OLED display that was sourced from two Chinese firms — going against the expensive grain of world’s number one mobile OLED display producer Samsung.

With the OLED market remaining tight on supply, the Redmi Pro 2 is now said to feature a TCL-made full HD LCD panel. Meanwhile, Samsung provides the 3GB RAM disk, a 5-megapixel supplementary rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Sony has the lead sensor of the dual camera system with an IMX362.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radios as well as the gyroscope, magnetometer and accelerometer are also called out.

Xiaomi’s official website was also said to have been early on the trigger in exhibiting a product feature pod that calls out a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, a 4,100mAh battery, the display’s 5.5-inch size with OLED technology and the lead rear sensor’s 16-megapixel resolution — even though the IMX362 is a 12-megapixel unit.

The site also mentioned that pricing should start at ¥1,199 or $177 — well short of the ¥1,499 or $225 (in constant terms) for its predecessor.

Is this an upgrade? A downgrade? A sidegrade? Something that will be verified? We’re yet to reach that point, but we’re certainly piqued.