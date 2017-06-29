Unlike the original Z Play, which largely went unnoticed when it launched a couple of months after the regular Z and Z Force, this year’s Moto Z2 Play by Lenovo sure gets to spend a lot of time in the spotlight before its higher-end siblings are unveiled and rolled out to more than one US carrier.

Of course, the Z2 Play is exclusive to Verizon, also coming to Motorola.com in an unlocked version “later this summer.” Big Red just kicked off the Snapdragon 626 upper mid-ranger’s sales online, charging an almost surprisingly reasonable $408 outright, or $17 a month for two years with $0 down.

$408 is 91 bucks less than the unlocked MSRP announced at the very beginning of June, and to further sweeten the deal, Verizon is throwing in a free JBL SoundBoost 2 Moto Mod by July 26.

If you purchase the modular new 5.5-inch phone over the next four weeks or so, you have until August 9 to redeem this nice little special offer at motorola.rewardpromo.com, looking at a $79.99-worth gift within 4 to 6 more weeks.

Just like the Moto Z2 Play strongly resembles its predecessor on the outside to support past, current and future snap-on accessories, this “upgraded” JBL speaker mod looks awfully familiar. But it’s splashproof, slightly thicker and yet lighter than its forerunner, ditching the flashy orange kickstand for a classy all-black appearance. By the way, Verizon’s Moto Z2 Play is available off the bat in lunar gray and fine gold.