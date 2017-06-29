The iPhone at 10: relative quiet from Cupertino

The reason why people probably realize that this week marked the 10th anniversary of the launch of the first iPhone was because CBS “Sunday Morning” aired a segment this week with Yahoo’s David Pogue about the 10th anniversary of the launch of the first iPhone.

Part of the piece that aired featured that vogue triplet that Steve Jobs used on-stage in Cupertino to introduce tech critics to this quaint, but extremely calculated experiment.

“An iPod, a phone, an internet communicator,” he said. “These are not three separate devices. This is one device.”

It’s an interesting segment that featured the first reviewers of the iPhone — Ed Baig (USA TODAY), Steven Levy (then with Newsweek), Walt Mossberg (then with The Wall Street Journal, now with Vox Media), and Pogue (then with The New York Times) and iPhone engineer Bas Ording.

But on this day, ten years out from when a revolution in mobile technology was born, Apple has stayed quiet on all commercial channels.

Here’s current Apple CEO Tim Cook on Twitter:

Here’s to the #iPhone that changed the world, to the man who dreamed it & the people at Apple who have never stopped looking to its future. pic.twitter.com/kw3Ifx0qmi — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 29, 2017

Phil Schiller, SVP of Worldwide Marketing:

And here’s our throwback video from 2014.