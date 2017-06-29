Huawei has some new big screens in town and they fold onto keyboards, too. We’ve reviewed the company’s first top-tier laptop just recently and have went hands-on with the evolution of its convertible tablet. The manufacturer also floated out an entry-level gaming laptop, too.

They’re all out in the world today, but have yet to come to the United States… until tomorrow. Pre-orders begin on the MateBook X, MateBook E and MateBook D from June 30 through July 7 on Amazon and Newegg.

The MateBook X, with Dolby Atmos sound enhancement, will come in two variants:

15W Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD / Space Gray – $1,099.99

15W Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD / Prestige Gold – $1,299.99

The convertible MateBook E, struck up with a better build from last year, also comes in two forms:

7.5W Kaby Lake Intel Core m3 / 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD / Titanium Gray – $799.99

7.5W Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD / Champagne Gold – $999.99

The MateBook D, as it is a budget product, should be particularly interesting to watch:

15W Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 (Intel HD Graphics 620) / 8GB RAM / 1TB HDD / Champagne Gold – $699.99

We’ve put up search links for each of the e-tailers for each product and will update with specific product pages as they become available. Oddly enough, the global version the MateBook D with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce 940MX GPU is available through Newegg, though it’s out of stock at the moment.

Amazon: MateBook X | MateBook E | MateBook D

Newegg: MateBook X | MateBook E | MateBook D