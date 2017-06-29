HTC’s best (and apparently, best-selling) smartphone in a long time has been up for grabs in the US for a little while now, first on pre-order, then starting to ship nationwide from the Taiwanese OEM’s local e-store and exclusive carrier supporter Sprint.

With supply and demand far from perfectly lined up, and a snazzy new “Solar Red” model further putting pressure on the manufacturing process, HTC U11 deals have unfortunately been few and far between.

Even as LG’s retail partners continue to savagely slash G6 prices, and Samsung routinely offers small Galaxy S8 savings or gifts, it doesn’t look like the squeezable flagship will go much lower than its $649 MSRP anytime soon.

But at least until Saturday, July 1, all HTC U11 versions on htc.com/us are available with decent $50 discounts, just as they were back when pre-sales began, as long as you remember to apply an all-new coupon code before checking out. “AMAZINGU11” lets you snatch the shiny 5.5-incher at $599 in your choice of four similarly attractive paint jobs – the aforementioned red, blue, silver or black.

You can go the factory unlocked route, or pick up a handset designed to work specifically on Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. Ironically, the Sprint-locked SKU is listed as out of stock, hopefully only temporarily.