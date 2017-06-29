Android

Galaxy S8 lag may get fixed with TouchWiz Home update

The Google Pixel, HTC U11 and OnePlus 5 have all been acclaimed for their smooth and swift user experiences. No lag anywhere, unlike some other manufacturers — Samsung being one of them.

It’s not to say that the Galaxy S8 or S8+ is extremely laggy, though. Sure, it might decay with some use and become familiarly slow as we’ve seen older Samsung phones grow. But there was this one particular hitch on the home screen when transitioning to and away from the app drawer — and that’s one critical experience for those who prefer cleaner home screens.

That’s been fixed, the company thinks, in the latest update to its TouchWiz Home app for the phones. In addition to a new ‘information screen” and better app name visibility below icons, that laggy bit seems to have been fixed.

Version 6.1.09.2 of TouchWiz Home is available on the Play Store and will roll out gradually.

