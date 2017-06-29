Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone won’t be in Canada until later in summer

Carriers in Japan and France have just started taking pre-orders for the BlackBerry KEYone. Meanwhile, back in the place where it all started, Canada has seen a good stream of demand for this unique Android device at the carriers.

But according to a statement out to GSMArena, network demand has been so good, it has detracted manufacturer TCL’s ability to stockpile unlocked units for the nation.

“To meet our carrier partner demand — including expanded availability at Telus — the open market launch for the BlackBerry KEYone in Canada will begin later this summer,” reads the statement from subsidiary BlackBerry Mobile.

Telus launched pre-orders with business customers while competing carriers launched wide-scale reservations simultaneously. US carrier Sprint is supposed to carry the device also in the summer.