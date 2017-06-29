Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.2 gets Android 7.0 Nougat update, ZenFone 3 Zoom and Laser score 7.1
One of the reasons Asus may have not released the ZenFone 4 family yet is because so many of the company’s third-generation Android handheld variants were stuck with older OS iterations.
Nah, that’s probably not it, but it’s a nice thought. Either way, the Taiwanese OEM just decided to finally tie up a bunch of loose ends, rolling out no less than three major software updates in the space of a couple of days this week.
The ultra-low-cost 5.2-inch ZenFone 3 Max leaves Marshmallow behind to embrace Android 7.0 Nougat over-the-air, with no “additional details” available regarding proprietary changes. That means you’re likely looking at a fairly standard platform build N promotion, multitasking enhancements, “smarter” battery, personalized settings and all.
Meanwhile, the $330 Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom that disappointingly launched on Android 6.0 stateside early last month jumps straight to 7.1 Nougat, with the aforementioned improvements almost surely baked in, but also added support for Portrait mode, RAW image preview, BeautyLive functionality, and removal of a number of redundant apps and shortcuts.
Lastly, the mid-range ZenFone 3 Laser that’s been out in the US since fall gets its own 7.1 Nougat update, but only after already trading 6.0 Marshmallow for 7.0 Nougat a few months back. Still absolutely worth downloading and installing from Settings – About – System Update, just not as big of a deal as the other two’s radical UI makeovers.