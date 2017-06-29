If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, it might be a good idea to sign up for a subscription before July 11. That’s when the third annual Prime Day discount extravaganza is slated to go down, including hundreds of thousands of exclusive deals available “around the world.”

That’s not a figure of speech, mind you, with Prime Day slowly turning from a US-first thing into an almost global phenomenon. The massive celebration kicks off stateside on July 10 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, lasting for a whopping 30 hours, with marked-down items refreshed as often as every five minutes, and the UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria all invited to this year’s wild savings party.

While the Seattle-based e-commerce giant focuses on teasing “one of its largest total volume TV deals in history” for the time being, along with new website exploration tools, “Watch A Deal” functionality and the ability to shop both locally and globally from China and Mexico, our mobile gadget-loving audience should definitely count on some expressly targeted goodies.

Forget TVs, we’re all excited to check out the sequels to last year’s amazing Honor 5X and Nexus 6P bargains. Not to mention even deeper Echo price cuts, Alexa-only deals, and Amazon Music Unlimited promos.

Wait a second, the company’s premium audio streaming service already offers four full months of unrestricted access to a huge catalog of tens of millions of songs for just $0.99… in total. Additional Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, Audible and Everyday Essentials perks are also available early, and all you need to do is pay $10.99 a month or $99 a year for a Prime membership. Oh, and the first 30 days are still free.