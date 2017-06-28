A teaser after a teaser: vivo X9s should go public July 6

MWC China has just ramped up in Shanghai and vivo has gotten its first word on its next big smartphone, the X9s and X9s Plus. And yes, if we’re talking about an “s” model, then we have to mention the original X9.

You see, vivo recently developed a fairly healthy obsession with its dual cameras (parent holding company, BBK, also has stakes in OPPO and OnePlus with similar dual-camera systems led by a 20-megapixel sensor) and those usually drive marketing. It’s what drove the core of the X9 and X9 Plus. But with the X9s and X9s Plus, we’re also dealing with Hi-Fi audio and water resistance.

It doesn’t seem like we’re getting an iterative move, here, but we guess that the separate announcement of an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor would’ve made these new phones better. Way better.

The company has a few Weibo posts from its promotional work today. That last bold link, by the way, contains information about the dedicated launch event for both X9s and X9s Plus. It’s supposed to go on in Beijing on July 6.