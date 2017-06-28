Verizon executive makes hay out of T-Mobile outage

Outspoken as T-Mobile’s CEO is, there seem to be few that can go toe to toe with John Legere on crass chest puffing and shouting down the competition.

Well, Verizon’s vice president of corporate communications Jeffrey Nelson has tried before and has tried again after learning of the Un-carrier un-serving customers this week — with a service outage.

MAJOR OUTAGE? Ditch T-Mobile if you want to make a call & get data on, say, Thursdays. @Verizon. We work every day. https://t.co/svKBafn2Q6 — Jeffrey Nelson (@JNels) June 28, 2017

That Thursday Nelson was referring to was June 22, where many eastern states got the cork. Funny that Sprint and Verizon were also downed across the eastern seaboard on June 19.

Every carrier in the United States is touting reliability. Every carrier will freak out once in a while. It’s all about when and how the companies react. And beyond Nelson’s reaction, Verizon and T-Mobile corporate divisions have stayed quiet on this front.