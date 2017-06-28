Uber makes it a lot easier and more intuitive to request rides for friends and family
As the dust begins to settle on founder Travis Kalanick’s earth-shattering Uber CEO resignation, the ride-sharing behemoth continues on its world-conquering road with another small but meaningful mobile app add-on.
The new feature doesn’t seem to have a name, aiming to expand the currently limited transportation options of “dumb” phone users and seniors in general. Of course, you don’t need to be a certain age to enjoy the enriched functionality, though Uber’s research showed “seniors are concerned about losing their mobility as they age, and their loved ones can feel overwhelmed when managing the senior’s transportation needs.”
Starting today, across more than 30 countries (and growing “soon”), Uber users can not only set a pickup away from their current location when requesting a ride, but also select the actual beneficiary of the road trip from their address book.
That way, a “loved one” not in possesion of a smartphone or just unwilling to download the Uber app, open an account and link a supported payment method will get a text message containing all the information needed to make everything as hassle-free as possible… for all parties involved.
Previously, the ride-hailing process for a “family member or friend” was far less intuitive and interactive, as the rider now automatically receives the driver’s details (name, vehicle model and plate number), along with an ETA and route tracking link. The driver and rider will be able to communicate directly, and the requester only needs to worry about picking up the tab. Win-win-win.