It’s getting harder and harder to make sense of a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 re-release that credible sources swear will take place on July 7, despite a shiny new Note 8 unscathed by controversy approaching with certainty.

But what if the Note 7 FE, aka Note Fandom (not Fire) Edition, aka Note 7R, brings to the table more than one downgrade compared to the original version, and subsequently, a truly sensible price point?

We’re talking of course about a small expected reduction in battery capacity, from 3500 to 3200mAh, and surprise, surprise, maybe a significant screen resolution cutback as well. That’s at least what fresh GFXBench records appear to hint at, listing in black and white the pixel count of a supposedly advanced pre-launch Galaxy Note 7R prototype at 1920 x 1080.

Granted, you could always calibrate the detail of images displayed by the ill-fated Note 7 to save power, with options ranging from Quad HD to good old fashioned standard HD. And sometimes, benchmarks get this type of data wrong even when various performance and efficiency modes are not involved.

Still, GFXBench correctly filed the OG Note 7, not to mention this year’s S8 and S8+, as capable of playing 1440p content. Hence, it’s possible (though far from guaranteed) that the refurbished version of the “explosive” 2016 S Pen flagship will feature a Full HD screen, alongside a beefier octa-core Exynos 8890 processor clocked at up to 2.6GHz, and the same old RAM count, internal storage and cameras. Also, Android 7.0 Nougat out the box. Interested now?