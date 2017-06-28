Okay, seriously, you didn’t think we’d just joke about all the imitation accusations and then not go through with a comparison, right? Here at Pocketnow, we wouldn’t go halfway like that.

Yes, we know how amazingly similar the OnePlus 5 looks when compared to the OPPO R11 or the vivo X9s Plus if you were paying attention today. And then, yeah, there’s that Apple bit — specifically, the iPhone 7 Plus if we want to keep the dual camera experience at parity.

But this particular pair have merits to pit against, whether you like any particular one better than the other. And if you’re thinking that software and ecosystem have your envelope sealed in this battle, think again — there’s a big surprise regarding iOS lag that we’ve picked up over time.

Juan Carlos Bagnell takes it on in our OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus video.