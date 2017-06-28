Android

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus: Follow or Lead the Way? (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Okay, seriously, you didn’t think we’d just joke about all the imitation accusations and then not go through with a comparison, right? Here at Pocketnow, we wouldn’t go halfway like that.

Yes, we know how amazingly similar the OnePlus 5 looks when compared to the OPPO R11 or the vivo X9s Plus if you were paying attention today. And then, yeah, there’s that Apple bit — specifically, the iPhone 7 Plus if we want to keep the dual camera experience at parity.

But this particular pair have merits to pit against, whether you like any particular one better than the other. And if you’re thinking that software and ecosystem have your envelope sealed in this battle, think again — there’s a big surprise regarding iOS lag that we’ve picked up over time.

Juan Carlos Bagnell takes it on in our OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus video.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Android, Apple, Comparison, iOS, iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus, OnePlus 5, Video
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.