iPhone 8 keeps Lightning, adapts to USB-C with 10W charging

With KGI Securities expecting new cables going from Lightning to USB-C coming soon, it’s only about time that Apple conformed to USB Power Delivery specifications. Thing is, we know of only one device that will support it: the iPhone 8.

A research note from Barclays’s Blayne Curtis obtained by MacRumors speculates that a 10W adapter made by Cypress Semiconductor — the company that also supplied the power management chip for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro — will come with the great and late iPhone 8, as well as that same management chip. The wattage is double what Apple offers in its current iPhone power adapters and would quicker fill the iPhone 8’s rumored 2,700mAh two-cell battery.

No word on if iPhone 7s or iPhone 7s Plus will get in on the action nor what cables and cable adapters may be included going forward. Because the 3.5mm headphone dongle wasn’t enough.