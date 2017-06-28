They say the first million is always the hardest, but the world’s most popular social network is proving the 2 billion milestone doesn’t have to take as much time as crossing the first one thousand million users either.

Less than half a decade after announcing that mind-boggling one billion breakthrough, Facebook CEO, Chairman and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg casually let his 92 million+ followers know the “community” has officially reached 2 billion people as of yesterday.

“Zuck” kept his usual composure and modesty in tersely declaring “it’s an honor to be on this journey with you”, as “we’re making progress connecting the world”, and aiming to “bring the world closer together.”

In a slightly more detailed newsroom report, Product Director Mike Nowak and Product Manager Guillermo Spiller also revealed a few other staggering stats. Apparently, “more than 175 million people share a Love reaction each day”, over 800 million users on average routinely “like something on Facebook”, and “more than 1 billion people use Groups every month”, though it’s unclear if all of them actually want to be a part of such a clique when anyone can still add you in without notice or express approval.

Anyhoo, this is another incredibly big day for Facebook, which by the way, is celebrating two billion monthly active users, not total accounts. In comparison, YouTube is barely at 1.5 billion MAUs, while Snapchat and Twitter last flaunted user bases of 255 and 328 million respectively.

Perhaps even more impressively, Facebook’s daily active user count exceeded a billion back in 2015, and both Facebook Messenger and Facebook-owned WhatsApp are around the 1.2 billion MAU mark.