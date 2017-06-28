Deal: Access over 1,000 courses and enhance your resume for $79

So much to learn, so little time! This is a dilemma plaguing so many of us, but the Virtual Training Company provides an easy solution. For just $79, you can get a lifetime subscription to over 1,000 courses across 15 fields through the Virtual Training Company. Now, you can learn whatever you want, whenever you want.

Cherry-pick from experts in your field, whether it be programming or graphics design, all from the comfort of your bed. Or, if you’re bored of your job, go learn a new skill. Available for just $79, a lifetime subscription to the Virtual Training Company is your affordable one-stop shop for self-improvement.