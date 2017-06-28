Alcatel’s name didn’t exactly stand out yesterday, as Amazon added a grand total of five new low-cost phones to its increasingly popular ad-supported Prime Exclusive program all at once, including the relatively high-profile, highly anticipated Nokia 6.

You may have not even noticed the Alcatel A50 is the same playful device as the TCL-made A5 LED unveiled at Barcelona’s MWC back in late February, bright lights, modular accessories and everything.

But Cricket Wireless today offers the A50/A5 LED a few extra minutes of fame, previewing the “exclusive” launch of the Alcatel Pulsemix on AT&T’s prepaid subsidiary come July 21.

Under that decidedly unique, catchy moniker hides a 5.2-inch HD handset with a “sleek all-black design”, “powerful” quad-core processor and “dual” cameras with flash, alongside compatibility for LightUp, Sound and Power “Snapbak” covers sold separately.

We don’t have official confirmation yet, but we’re pretty sure the Pulsemix and A50 share a 13MP rear-facing shooter and 5MP selfie cam, as well as 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, Android 7.0 Nougat and a mysterious 1.5 GHz quad SoC. The “international” A5 LED, meanwhile, packs an octa-core MediaTek MT6753, 3GB RAM and 32GB digital hoarding space, unfortunately still running Marshmallow on the software side of things.

Priced at $79.99 with activation or $29.99 with Cricket port-in by itself, the Alcatel Pulsemix can “boost your experience” to sport “customizable, multicolor, flashing LED lights”, a pair of 2.5 watt speakers or extended battery life with a trio of hopefully not-very-expensive mods. July 21, remember.