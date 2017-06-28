Other OS

Cingular Flip 2 is AT&T’s Alcatel Go Flip

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210
Quad-core (4x1.1GHz Cortex-A7)
Adreno 304 GPU

Screen Size

2.8 inches
240 x 320 (~143 ppi)

Memory

512MB RAM

Storage

4GB + microSD-expandable by up to 32GB

Camera/s

Rear: 2MP

Battery

1,350mAh

Weight

117 grams

Operating System

KaiOS

Earlier this year, we put out a little test run on the Cingular Flip phone from AT&T. For one thing, phew, that old brand has come up again. For another, it’s a flip phone in 2017 — and only in reserved cases does it get anyone through an active lifestyle.

But halfway into the year and we’re throwing back with twists in our toss. Verizon launched its first LTE-only clapper just a couple of weeks ago. T-Mobile, meanwhile, picked up the Alcatel Go Flip — an old-fashioned device — for a somewhat hefty $75 (though it can be financed over a down payment and 24 monthly payments of $3.

AT&T has now tied everything together with a rebranded version of the Go Flip, turning it into the Cingular Flip 2. No more Alcatel logos, it’s the Death Star for all of us. It has HD Voice through LTE as well as all the typical GSM support, a T9 keyboard and the above specifications. And it’s available for $59.99, just outright.

You can grab one yourself by clicking below on the source link.

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.