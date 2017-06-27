Tim Cook continues to lobby Modi for India Apple Store

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on tour in Washington, DC in the early part of this week. Before meeting with President Donald Trump yesterday, the leader went to a business summit on Sunday and met with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Cook is lobbying for tax and regulatory concessions from the New Delhi government as it aims to open first-party retail locations in India. Modi’s protectionist economic policy has included a domestic manufacturing quota for electronics sellers. While Apple is now sourcing parts for and assembling iPhone SE units within the country, the company is still looking for monetary relief.

Reuters reports that the CEO is promoting the facts that Apple will run 100 percent of its India business off of renewable energy and that 740,000 domestic jobs are being sustained with developer input to the App Store.

The government is interested in keeping appearances as not to favor a particular company in making policies, so it’ll be a longer time still before authorized retail stores get crowded in and China is displaced as Apple’s most important foreign market.