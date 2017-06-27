Android

Samsung lacks linguists and data as Bixby delays grow

An industry source has told The Investor that Samsung already had its Bixby assistant service developed before it had acquired artificial intelligence firm Viv Labs.

As delays on its voice service in the United States and China have piled on with no sign of a release date around, more sources have also said that the chaebol does not have enough data and foreign language experts — which could explain the poor mastery of the English language that has reportedly plagued Bixby.

Samsung Mobile leader Dong-jin Koh said back in April that Bixby’s Chinese voice service would begin in May while English would come around June. It was only this month that the company opened up a beta program to test English voice functionality.

Well, at least everything’s hunky-dory in Korea.

