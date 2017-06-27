Multifaceted tech giants like Samsung and Apple can’t afford to hold grudges, fiercely competing and even constantly suing each other while frequently joining hands for various mutually lucrative supply deals.

The same goes for Samsung’s love-hate relationship with Qualcomm, as the latter may have snubbed the services of Snapdragon 835’s manufacturer, getting TSMC instead to build next-gen flagship 845 chips on a 7nm node.

The world’s top smartphone vendor is reportedly capable of making a modest comparative leap from current 10-nanometer technology to 8nm in early 2018, which begs the question of what might happen to the Galaxy S9.

The answer, according to credible inside sources, is nothing special. Just like this spring’s GS8, the impending Note 8 and many other high-end devices before them, the “next big thing” should pack a Snapdragon silicon for certain markets and a completely homebrewed Exynos in a (very) small part of the world.

The difference, of course, will be a more noticeable performance gap between models with a 7nm-based Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood and those powered by the Exynos 8895’s unnamed 8-nanometer sequel.

Business is business, and Samsung needs to overcome the disappointment of losing a major contract to TSMC “considering the energy efficiency and performance” of its arch-rival’s top-shelf processing solution for the Galaxy S9.

Besides, the tables are likely to turn again in 2019, as Samsung plans to essentially skip the 7nm upgrade to jump straight to 6-nano production and leave TSMC behind, at least until 2020. It’s all speculation at the moment, but it makes perfect sense and it also guarantees great progress at a tremendous pace.