Europe also to get Honor X Monster earbuds for €49

They won’t be in the box and will cost €49 from vmall.eu, but the Honor X Monster earbuds will apparently rock your world.

Pocket-lint reports that after Huawei’s event in Berlin today to launch the Honor 9 smartphone in Europe, Monster founder Noel Lee presented the new product on stage.

By plugging in the buds, which will have Monster’s insignia and not Honor’s, the Honor 9 will automatically tune into a specific equalization profile through that was designed in cooperation with Monster’s chief engineer and Honor in China.

The storied audio brand has promoted itself through star figure sponsorships as well as with electronics makers. Both Honor and Monster look to target a younger crowd interested in tech.

Image: Pocket-lint