It’s about time that a little something of Honor’s got to coming around the global bend from China and into the world. Indeed, the Huawei sub-brand’s global site now has bright splash pages full of marketing for us to meet the #LightCatcher.

We have a good feeling that it’ll be the Honor 9. But you don’t have to feel it — you just have to see it. The company is holding a press event from Berlin and will stream it out live to the internet from 2:30pm CET (5:30am Pacific / 8:30am Eastern / 6pm India).

This will be Honor’s “Flagship of 2017,” so you better have some popcorn ready. In the meantime, learn more about the device we’re talking about right here.