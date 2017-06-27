G Suite accounts now eligible for Project Fi

Extremely small businesses may now get their cellular service through Google if they are registered through a G Suite account.

Any regular ‘ol Gmail user in the US has been able to sign up for Project Fi service up through now, but if your email domain is with Gmail, account administrators can go into their Admin console and activate Project Fi eligibility. From there, any individual will be able to sign up for service under their work email.

Just beware that the same limitations apply as they do for any individual — you must own a Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P or Nexus 6 to start service and there can only be up to six lines per account, no more.

Eligibility will roll out to all G Suite groups in the next 15 days. No special discounts or concessions for businesses, as far as we know.