It looks like Fitbit, the most popular global vendor of wearable devices until last quarter, still needs a few more months to refine and ultimately release its first ever “proper” Apple Watch rival.

In the meantime, you may want to take advantage of better and better deals regularly offered by third-party retailers such as Amazon on the American company’s extensive portfolio of low-cost activity trackers.

The latest Prime-exclusive promo brings the price of the non-HR Fitbit Alta all the way down to $69.99, no doubt for a limited time, from a $129.95 MSRP. And to think just last month this same fitness band seemed pretty enticing at $99.

Unfortunately, you don’t have much of a choice in terms of colors at 70 bucks, with teal, silver/blue and gold/black versions going for north of $128. Even the deeply discounted silver/black and silver/plum models only come in a small size (5.5 – 6.7 in), but hey, beggars bargain hunters can’t be choosers.

Originally launched in early 2016, and refreshed this spring with heart rate monitoring features at $150 and up, the Fitbit Alta is sleek, discreet and shower-proof, touting up to 5 days of battery life with a small but bright OLED tap display in tow.

Capable of showing notifications from compatible Android and iOS phones, the entry-level wearable device isn’t going to rock your world with its power and futuristic functionality, though it does promise to reliably track “all-day” activity, including steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes, as well as sleep quality.