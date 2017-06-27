As LG battles a lawsuit over its lack of warranty support over bootlooping G4 devices in the United States, the company has reportedly opted to work with carriers in Canada to de-escalate the situation there.

Virgin Mobile posted in its exclusive V Club community that LG G4 units manufactured in 2015 will receive a 9-month extension to their year-long limited warranty. Many of those units began developing the boot loop issue early in 2016.

As of this post date, 21 months back would mean that an LG G4 sold on September 27, 2015, would still be under active warranty. The phone launched at most major carriers on June 19, 2015, but from what we’ve been able to dig up, Virgin was late on the pickup — perhaps going back as late as November. We’ve lodged a question with the carrier and will report back on that date.

MobileSyrup has gotten word from Rogers and Fido that they are working with LG for that warranty extension while Koodo’s response suggests that it and Telus also are. Bell and LG Canada have yet to respond to inquiries.