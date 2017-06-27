Android

Canadian carriers relay word of LG G4 warranty coverage for bootloops

Contents
Advertisement

As LG battles a lawsuit over its lack of warranty support over bootlooping G4 devices in the United States, the company has reportedly opted to work with carriers in Canada to de-escalate the situation there.

Virgin Mobile posted in its exclusive V Club community that LG G4 units manufactured in 2015 will receive a 9-month extension to their year-long limited warranty. Many of those units began developing the boot loop issue early in 2016.

As of this post date, 21 months back would mean that an LG G4 sold on September 27, 2015, would still be under active warranty. The phone launched at most major carriers on June 19, 2015, but from what we’ve been able to dig up, Virgin was late on the pickup — perhaps going back as late as November. We’ve lodged a question with the carrier and will report back on that date.

MobileSyrup has gotten word from Rogers and Fido that they are working with LG for that warranty extension while Koodo’s response suggests that it and Telus also are. Bell and LG Canada have yet to respond to inquiries.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
MobileSyrup
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Bell, bootloop, Canada, FIDO, G4, Koodo Mobile, LG, News, Support, Telus, warranty
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.