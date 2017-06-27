AT&T 5G roadmap advances to fixed service testing in Austin

AT&T has been using its loudspeaker brag about 5G pilot testing in Indianapolis and Austin and a transitional service called “5G Evolution.” Just yesterday it had publicized its efforts to take advantage of unlicensed spectrum. Now, we’re back to pure 5G, but to home and business customers in Texas’s capital city.

Ericsson and Intel are both providing infrastructure for AT&T’s 5G fixed service test which uses millimeter-wave spectrum to deliver up to a gigabit per second downlink to trial participants. Those testers will be able to use the internet, including complimentary DIRECTV NOW streaming TV service, with the network.

Verizon has led its 5G tests off with a focus on fixed service while T-Mobile has been concentrating on mobile service. AT&T, while limited in its territorial coverage, is going after the full package. And as a legacy wireline services provider, it will need to gain leverage in this field in order to survive.